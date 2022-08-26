An unconfirmed number of workers are currently trapped under the debris of a collapsed building in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory

The building located in the Kubwa area of Abuja was said to have collapsed while under construction

Residents noted that victims of the incident who had one form of injury or the other have been taken to a nearby hospital

A three-storey building that was under construction has collapsed in the Kubwa area of Abuja, Nigeria's capital city, Vanguard reports.

The collapse of the building was said to have occured in the early hours of Friday, August 26.

It was gathered that the building, which was still under construction, had many people, especially artisans who were at work in the facility.

A building under construction in the Kubwa area of Abuja has collapsed leaving many trapped under it. Photo: Vanguard

While the number of workers trapped under the debris of the collapsed building can not be ascertained immediately, officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) are already at the scene of the incident on a rescue operation.

Residents within the area confirmed that those who were affected with one degree of injury or the other have been taken to the General Hospital in Kubwa.

