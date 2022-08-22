At least two children were killed as a two-storey building collapsed in the Bariga area of Lagos state on Sunday, August 21.

The tragedy that left some other persons injured was disclosed by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), The Cable reports.

Two children died in the tragedy

LASEMA's permanent secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, in his report stated that the building is located on Adeleye Street, Ladi Lak.

However, Oke-Osanyintolu noted that the injured persons have been taken to hospitals for treatment.

Moreover, he said a rescue operation is currently ongoing at the site.

In his statement seen by Punch, he said:

“The Agency activated its response to the above incident and upon arrival at the incident scene, discovered that the tank scaffolding of a two-story building collapsed on a bungalow beside it and affected two rooms.

“Unfortunately two children died from the impact. Three adult males sustained injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals.

“The Agency’s response team alongside Lagos State Fire and LASBCA are responders at the incident scene. Rescue operation ongoing.”

