Lagos state has suffered another building collapse despite efforts of the government to halt the tide of such disasters

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, the latest collapse structure was an abandoned two-storey building that collapsed to ground zero

However, the agency revealed that there was no fatality recorded as only an adult sustained minor injuries

A two-storey building has collapsed in the Onipanu area of Lagos state. The affected building is said to be at Oke Arin street, off Shyllon Ilupeju, Punch Newspaper has reported.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, said the structure was an abandoned two-storey building that collapsed to ground zero.

According to LASEMA, investigation revealed that the incident occurred at about 12:45am due to the aging of the structure.

“Fortunately, no loss of life. However, one adult male sustained minor injury and has been taken to hospital.

“The affected building has been cordoned off in order to prevent any threat,” the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Yaba building collapse: Mother of dead IT student faints

According to Farinloye, Damola’s mother fainted when one of the family members identified the corpse, PM News stated.

It had been earlier reported that the death toll from the collapse had increased to four, while two persons were found alive.

With the new development, a total of five bodies have been recovered from the rubble.

The three-storey building had collapsed on Saturday afternoon at No. 16, Akanbi Crescent, off Adesina Street, Harvey, Yaba.

Many feared dead, others trapped as church building collapses in Delta

In another related development, about 10 people died as a one-storey building allegedly belonging to a church, Salvation Ministries, collapsed at Okpanam in Oshimili North local government area of Delta state.

The church which is located opposite Rain Oil filling station beside the Redeemed Junction collapsed on Tuesday, January 11.

It was also gathered that the building caved in during a church service on Tuesday, January 11. Sources added that some construction work was ongoing in a part of the building which was also in use when the incident occurred.

