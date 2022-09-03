Earlier on Saturday morning, September 3, news of a fuel-laden tanker that tumbled and explode was reported

A video of the tragic incident has surfaced on social media, and it reveals a very pathetic scene where a woman was heard lamenting the doom it has caused

However, NEMA reported that no life was lost in the incident and that the fire had been pol off in soon after

Ifo, Ogun - A viral video on social media has shown the scene of a fuel-laden tanker that tumbled and went up in smoke on Saturday morning, September 3.

The tragic scene video, which happened at Lambe, an Ogun state community, was shared by @GuidianNigeria on its verified Twitter page.

Fuel-laden tanker explodes in Ogun state Photo Credit: @GuardianNigeria

Source: Twitter

According to Daily Trust, no less than 10 houses were consumed by the fire in the Ifo local government area of the Ogun state fire incident.

The fire was said to have broken out around 7am in the morning when the tanker crashed along the Matogun road and spilt off its content.

According to the Lagos territorial head of the national emergency management agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, no life was lost in the incident.

Farinloye added that the fire had been put out.

“The situation was mitigated with most of the content spilling into the canal close to the scene thereby saved the community from serious incident that could have affected people. The fire has been put out,” he said in a comment

