An audit report says that N11.9 billion in public funds were stolen from Kwara State between 2011 and 2019 without ties to any project or programme.

The Punch says that the Kwara State government commissioned the report. It showed that N2 billion cash withdrawals were made in eight days, one month to the 2019 election, and were unrelated to any project or had official approvals or expenditures.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Rasaq

Source: Twitter

Report calls for prosecution of offenders

Rafiu Ajakaiye, the Chief Press Secretary to Kwara State governor, disclosed this on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Ajakaiye said the disclosure came at the submission of the report to the state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, by SSAC and professionals, a consulting firm that conducted the audit.

Anthony Iniomoh, a partner at SSAC and Professional, said the report has two volumes. The report covers Internally Generated Revenue, capital receipts, internal and external loans, recurrent/overhead expenses, personnel cost, capital expenditure, assets disposed of, Kwara State Internal Revenue Service, Infrastructure Fund, Harmony Holdings others.

Inomoh said that a few highlights of the firm’s findings might be important for the records, saying the report unearthed colossal pilfering of N11,961,709, which it suggested be recovered to public coffers.

Governor says report not surprising

Also, the firm recommends prosecuting some officers and companies and claiming damages on transactions totalling N6,023,358,44.

In volume two of the report, it recommended to the state government the prosecution of some officials and companies indicted in the two volumes of the report.

The state governor said the findings were truly alarming but not surprising, as patterns of those eight years suggested.

