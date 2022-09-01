The spokesperson of the APC's presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, has shed light on the absurdity of the vice president presiding over the nation's security matters

Keyamo, while reacting to the comment by Ifeanyi Okowa, the running mate of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, said the VP can be assigned with any responsibilities

The minister of state for labour and employment added that the responsibility included some part of security matters, according to the 1998 constitution

The Minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, has explained that the 1999 constitution permits the vice president to handle security matters.

The Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, recently said if the party wins, he will focus on security, while Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of APC, would handle the economy, The Cable reported.

Okowa condemns Shettima's comment on handling insecurity

Reacting to the comment, Ifeanyi Okowa, the running mate to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said it would be “absurd” if a vice president is in charge of the country’s security.

The Delta governor maintained that it will be the sole responsibility of the president, being the commander in chief, to preside over the security council.

While countering Okowa’s position, Keyamo, on his Twitter page, said any responsibility can be assigned to the Vice President and that it would not be absurd for any vice president to handle the country’s security.

“I respectfully disagree, your Excellency. Under the 1999 Constitution, the President may assign any responsibility within his purview to either his VP or Ministers

“This may include some aspects of security issues too. That is why, for instance, you have a Minister of Defence,” Keyamo said.

