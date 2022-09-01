The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has told President Muhammadu Buhari that the only way he can rebuild his battered image is by solving the insecurity problem in Nigeria

Ortom lamented that each time he brings the insecurity issue to the notice of the president, his aides attack him

The governor then called on the President and his aide to organise a referendum to know the mood of Nigerians on how they have managed insecurity so far

Makurdi, Benue - The Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, has again urged President Muhammadu Buhari to redeem his “battered image” by finding solutions to the nation’s security challenges.

Ortom’s advice to Buhari is a reaction to a statement credited to Garba Shehu, the spokesperson to President Buhari, on Wednesday, August 31, The Cable reported.

Shehu has alleged that the governor was playing a “dog whistle politics” by claiming that the federal government is working against efforts to tackle the insecurity in Nigeria.

On Thursday, Ortom's chief press secretary, in a statement, quoted the governor as saying that each time he speaks about the state of insecurity in the country, Buhari’s aides attack him.

The governor urged the administration of Buhari to conduct a referendum to know the feelings of Nigerians in terms of insecurity if he had been wrong with his criticism.

“If the presidency assumes that I am wrong about my statements regarding the failure of the present government to tackle insecurity, I urge them to hold a referendum to get the feelings of Nigerians towards their ineptitude, complicity and clear lack of commitment and sincerity in protecting the people,” Ortom said.

