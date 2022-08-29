Twelve students from the Harvard Business School visited Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo recently

The students who are currently on an African excursion asked questions about government policies in education, health and economy

At the meeting, VP Osinbajo exuded his leadership dexterity and detailed what is possible in Nigeria

Aso Rock - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that where institutions are not strong enough to compel individual behaviour in a way that advances the common good, spirituality and commitment to social justice and transparency become important.

VP Osinbajo made the comment on Friday, August 26 when he received a delegation from Harvard Business School in his office recently.

VP Osinbajo pose for a photograph with the visiting delegation. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

His words:

“Just looking at these values, there is a great deal of unanimity about what is the right thing to do. The question is whether or not you will do those things, or whether you are motivated enough to do them, or whether you are compelled to do them.

“Spirituality helps in that sense to help you decide what to do and what not to do. Especially, where institutions are not strong enough to restrain people from behaving in a particular way or not.”

The students, who are currently on an African excursion, asked questions about leadership, faith, spirituality, government policies in education, health, economy, and national image, among others.

In his responses, the vice president articulated his personal commitment to the virtues of integrity, transparency and social justice, which are also virtues exhorted in the different faiths and religions in the country.

The meeting was summed up with a thumbs up from VP Osinbajo as the Nigerian delegation which was part of the Harvard Business School students were grinning from ear to ear.

He added:

“For me, spirituality connotes values. I came into government with values about what I think is important, especially around transparency, social justice and justice, among others.

“You are almost always a product of the values you believe in. Fortunately, a lot of these values cut across the different faiths, they are not necessarily restricted to religion or one faith.”

