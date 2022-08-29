Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has warned the international communities against criticizing Nigeria's economy and insecurity without understanding its geographical and population size

The professor said, for instance, Borno state is bigger, in terms of landmass, than UK and Sweden together or UK and Denmark

Osinbajo added that atleast about 10 state's GDPs in Nigeria are bigger than some African countries

FCT, Abuja - Yemi Osinbajo, the vice president of Nigeria, said it is wrong to compare Nigerian economic realities with that of smaller African countries.

According to the vice president, no less than 10 Nigerian states’ GDPs are bigger than those countries, The Punch reported.

Osinbajo urges the international community first understand Nigeria's size and population Photo Credit: UGC

The VP added that, for instance, the landmass of Borno state is bigger than the United Kingdom, Sweden, or Denmark.

Osinbajo said the report of insecurity coming out of the country did not reflect the reality of the entire country, which is too vast in landmass.

Understand Nigeria's landmass, population before condemnation - Osinbajo tells international communities

He called on the international community to first understand Nigeria's population and geographical size for them to grasp the complexity and enormity of its nuanced challenges.

The vice president made this known in a statement on Sunday, August 28, signed by his special assistant on media and publicity, Laolu Akande.

The professor made the argument during a question and answer session he had with a group of Harvard Business School students who visited him on Friday at the presidential villa in Abuja.

The students were said to be on an African excursion and engaged the VP on leadership, faith, spirituality and government policies on education, health, economic and national image, to mention a few.

“For instance, Borno State is about the size of the whole of the United Kingdom plus Sweden or Denmark. So, when it is reported that there is violence in Nigeria, it is probably an incident in one remote area of the country, and many people in Abuja and Lagos may hear about it on social media, such is the size of this country,” the statement reads in part.

