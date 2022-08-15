As the 2023 general elections draws nearer, VP Osinbajo has cautioned against divisive rhetoric in the country

Sharing a video when he called for national unity and social cohesion among Nigerians in 2021, Osinbajo said citizens must deepen the meaning and durability of their citizenship

The reminder by the vice president was lauded by Nigerians who thanked the nation's bumber two citizen for his consistent role in nation-building

Twitter - Some Nigerians on Monday, August 15, reminisced on the resurfaced viral video of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the National Social Cohesion Dialogue organized by the Africa Polling Institute in August, 2021.

At the event, the vice president delivered a breathtaking speech on sustainable peace, national unity and social cohesion among Nigerians.

VP Osinbajo has been at the forefront of preaching unity and national cohesion since he assumed office. Photo credit: @nighealthwatch

Source: Twitter

VP Osinbajo made a thread on his official Twitter account, where he recalled the speech he delivered at the event a year ago.

The post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Today, we share thoughts on Social Cohesion referencing the speech of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the National Social Cohesion Dialogue organized by the Africa Polling Institute on the 26th of August, 2021.”

Recalled earlier that the Vice President Osinbajo, although still recuperating from the knee surgery, represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the Global Virtual launch of Imagine Nigeria Project report, a roadmap that explores alternative pathways to further the country’s development.

Many Nigerians reacted to the resurfaced viral video on Twitter, while lauding VP Osinbajo for being a staunch believer in a prosperous and indivisible Nigeria.

Phillips James wrote:

“This is a strong message needed to encourage Nigerians every once in a while. I'm afraid Nigerians themselves haven't realised that the progress of a nation lies in the responsibility of both government and its citizens. The citizens themselves have a huge role to play.”

Francis Ekpenyong wrote:

“A socially cohesive society is one which works towards the wellbeing of all its people, fights exclusion and marginalisation, creates a sense of belonging. This is the Nigeria I want and this is possible if we work together to achieve this goal.”

Adewumi Collins lauded VP Osinbajo by stating that:

“This is a great message to many Nigerians who have already lost hope in the country. Our strength lies in our diversity, there is a lot of gains if we coexist and live happily without rancour or hatred.”

Kemisola Adekunle wrote:

“Prof Osinbajo a strong believer in a better, greater and prosperous Nigeria than works for all. An exemplary visionary leader with a knowledge that proffers solutions to challenges and bends of our endowed country.”

Accord Party presidential candidate cautions Nigerians on who they vote for in 2023

In a related development, Professor Christopher Imumolen, the presidential candidate of Accord Party has declared that only a candidate who is not affiliated with any sect in Nigeria can solve the challenges faced by the country.

Speaking at a youth gathering commemorating International Youth Day, Imumolen said voting right is the only way to ensure that critical issues are addressed.

He also said he has commenced the process of preparing the minds of voters to vote right in the coming election and to educate all and sundry on the kind of personality needed to get Nigeria back on its feet.

2023: Yiaga Africa Partners UNDP to promote youth participation in politics

Meanwhile, in a bid to mobilise over 60 million young Nigerians to vote in the 2023 general elections, Yiaga Africa and the United Nations Development Programme on Saturday, August 6 organised a concert at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp, Kubwa Abuja.

The event which was held in partnership with a comedian, Chukwuyem Israel, was aimed at using the platform of entertainment to promote the importance of youth participation in the electoral process.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event, a senior research officer at Yiaga Africa, Michael Agada, said the concert is geared towards educating NYSC members on the imperativeness to participate actively in the democratic process ahead of the 2023 polls.

Source: Legit.ng