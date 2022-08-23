The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has got backing from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)

This move was due to ASUU's insistence on the payment of salaries of its members withheld for the period of six months as a condition for calling off its strike

Meanwhile, the federal government has also made its position known by stating no work no policy still stands, urging the students to take ASUU to court for the time wasted

On Monday, August 22, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) backed the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)’s insistence on the payment of the withheld salaries of its members as a condition for ending it's over six-month-old strike.

According to a report by The Nation, the union said it was unfair for the federal government to invoke a no-work, no pay rule on university teachers, who were not the architects of the lingering strike.

NLC backs ASUU on salary arrears.

Source: Facebook

NLC talks tough, issues fresh threat

Urging the government to “tone down its rhetorics and be more accommodating”, the NLC warned that its threat to embark on a nationwide strike over the lockdown of the universities had not been ruled out.

Head of Information of the NLC, Benson Upah, disclosed the union’s position as students suggested Public-Private Partnership (PPP) to end the university system's crisis.

FG talks tough, reveals fresh payment plan for ASUU after 186 days-long strike

Meanwhile, the Federal Government said that members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities will not be paid for the six months they did not work.

The decision of the FG was made public by the minister of education, Adamu Adamu, on Thursday, August 18.

According to Adamu, FG will not renege on its 'no work, no pay' policy as a deterrent to other workers who might want to adopt strike action to make their grievances known to the government.

Hope for Nigerian students as ASUU agrees to call off 183-day long strike, gives 1 key condition

The national president of the Academic Union of Universities had assured that the union will call off its strike immediately after its demands are met by the Federal Government.

Osodeke confirmed that there is a scheduled meeting between the Nigerian government and ASUU leaders on Tuesday, August 16.

According to Osodeke, the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System enforced by FG on the union members is fraudulent.

