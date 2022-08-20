The leadership of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Education Institutions (NASU) have suspended their strike actions.

The strike was suspended by SSANU and NASU on Saturday, August 20, after a brief meeting with the minister of education, Adamu Adamu in Abuja.

Channels Television reports that the leadership of the union said that the suspension which would last for two months will take effect from Wednesday, August 24.

The Joint Action Committee on SSANU and NASU have suspended their strike after a meeting with the minister. Photo: Adamu Adamu

Source: Facebook

Adamu confirmed that the Federal Government has committed N50 billion to pay earned allowances for members of SSANU, NASU and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

While activities in the public institutions will still be limited to non-academic issues due to the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Adamu said ASUU rejected the government’s proposal over the “no work, no pay” rule.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In a statement by the Joint Action Committee of SSANU and NASU, the unions warned that the suspension was for an initial two months.

The statement read:

“The two months is to allow the government to implement the agreements reached.

“Part of the agreement is the decision of the government to set aside the sum of N50 billion for the payment of earned academic and earned allowances, the cogent decision on the University Peculiar Personnel Payroll System (U3PS), the release of the white paper on university visitation panel and funding of the universities.

“On the poor funding of federal institutions, the Minister said he directed the National Universities Commission (NUC) to ensure that all the schools are up-to-date on what they are supposed to do, otherwise sanctions will be visited on any institution that defaults."

The statement also noted that the FG through the minister assured the union that non of its members who participated in the strike would be victimised.

It said:

“The minister said President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to devout 15 per cent of the national budget to education.

“On the salary payment system, the Minister said the alternative payment systems provided by ASUU JAC of NASU and SSANU did very well. He added that the Federal Government is awaiting the report of the technical committee it set up before taking action on the matter.”

FG talks tough, reveals fresh payment plan for ASUU after 186 days-long strike

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities will not be paid for the six months they did not work, the Federal Government had said.

The decision of the FG was made public by the minister of education, Adamu Adamu on Thursday, August 18.

According to Adamu, FG will not be reneging on its 'no work, no pay' policy as a deterrent to other workers who might want to adopt strike action as a means of making their grievances known to the government.

Hope for Nigerian students as ASUU agrees to call off 183-day long strike, gives 1 key condition

The national president of the Academic Union of Universities had assured that the union will call off its strike immediately after its demands are met by the Federal Government.

Emmanuel Osodeke confirmed that there is a scheduled meeting between the Nigerian government and ASUU leaders on Tuesday, August 16.

According to Osodeke, the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System enforced by FG on the union members is fraudulent.

Source: Legit.ng