Multiple sources within the presidency have revealed that the federal government may opt for proscribing ASUU, who have been on strike for over six months

According to a source, the academic union is bent on crippling the education sector despite the government's offers for the academic body

Trade union act and trade disputes act made provision for the proscription of ASUU as the union has allegedly refused to be patriotic

FCT, Abuja - There are indications that the federal government may proscribe the academic staff union of universities (ASUU) if it fails to call off its six months old strike after an offer has been made.

According to Vanguard, the federal government has also approved an additional N100 billion for the university sector as part of the agreement in the re-negotiation of the 2009 agreement.

Government offers to academic unions so far

Another N50 billion was also approved by the government to be shared by the university-based unions that went on strike as earned allowances.

While other unions, through the joint action committee (JAC), have signed an agreement to suspend the strikes on Saturday, August 20, and agreed to suspend the strike on Wednesday for 2 months, ASUU has remained adamant.

The university lecturers are insisting that the government should pay 5 months' salaries of its members it is withholding before the strike would be suspended.

The government had earlier revoked the no-work-no-pay policy, and the minister of education, Adamu Adamu, has vowed that there is no going back in the government’s decision.

Legal backing for ASUU's banning

According to multiple sources within the presidency said ASUU has refused to reciprocate the government’s gesture by calling off the strike, adding that the government would consider the option of prescribing the union.

“It is part of the labour laws that the unions, especially ASUU, should apply cessation of strike once a trade dispute is apprehended and conciliation is ongoing,” one of the sources revealed.

Another source, while quoting different acts that establish trade unions and disputes in Nigeria, another source said:

“The government has so many options if ASUU refuses to be patriotic. One of the options is the proscription of ASUU, which is contained in the Trade Unions Act and even in the Trade Disputes Act," another source said

