A young visionary Nigerian has again scaled through the hurdles and gotten a scholarship to study abroad without the hassle

This development is often one that is characterised by so many demands, but for this young chap, he was able to bag the Harvard Scholarship, all thanks to the Erudite Institute

Meanwhile, Erudite has upgraded its level and launched the Fourth Industrial Revolution Programme (4IR), moving from 4-student enrollment in the first edition to 21-student enrollment in the second

A 17-year-old student has narrated how his journey began from one month through nine months of interesting learning and fun by "Erudite Millennium Ltd".

According to him, the institute paved way for him to get prepared for Harvard scholarships and more.

A 17-year-old boy shares stunning details of how Erudite Insititute prepared him for Harvard Scholarship.

After finishing secondary school, I decided to enrol in a SAT preparatory center at Ikeja, where I did my placement test and secured a score of 930. However, my guidance counsellor, the former principal of "Ota Total Academy" now proprietor of "The Grok Academy, Ota, Ogun state", insisted I enrolled at another preparatory center at New Bodija, Ibadan called "Erudite Millennium Ltd".

Speaking with Legit.ng he said:

"I wondered if we could cope in a month when SAT preparation usually takes three to six months, but trust me, we were engaged all day with fun. Our classes were interactive as the teachers were ever ready to work on individual weaknesses as they still do.

"This was how I was able to achieve a score of 1480 over 1600 in the real test as opposed to my score of 930 when I started in Lagos. Today, I am proud to be a part of the set that produced the "best SAT result in Nigeria" as recognized by Google. Click to download Erudite gap year document below: www.eruditemillenium.com/gapyear."

"What started as a one-month stay for me is currently running into my ninth month. "You're wondering why?" Believe me when I say Erudite is the creme de la creme of top-notch prevarsities in Nigeria. Within barely nine months of my stay, Erudite has developed from just being a learning center to being a comfortable home. Imagine having 24 hours power supply as the school is now fully solar-powered. Not only this, Erudite now provides buffet service. Yes!! you heard it right "serve yourself at its peak:exploding_head::joy:."

Parents run to the school now

It is little wonder that parents have been rushing to this institution frequently. Recently, Erudite had parents who came all the way from the United States of America, Malaysia, Qatar, Liberia, and the like to enroll their children upon hearing about Erudite's fantastic results. Achieving A*s in Cambridge A' Level after six months and having an overall band 8 over 9 in IELTS after eight days of preparation is little of Erudite achievements.

The institute keeps growing

"Erudite moved from a pass rate of 44% in last year's Cambridge A' Level exam to 60% pass rate this year. This deviates from the norm in many Cambridge A' Level schools around, where about 10% of students pass very well and are celebrated while the majority cry silently.

"One of my fellow students under the same Cambridge program at Erudite just secured Canadian and UK visas to study at the prestigious University of British Columbia (UBC), ranked 2nd best university in Canada and 37th best university in the world and the University of Manchester, ranked 6th best in the UK and 38th best university in the world by Times Higher Education world ranking. He is just about to make his choice," he added.

The institute recently launched a revolution programme

Erudite recently launched the Fourth Industrial Revolution Programme (4IR) and moved from 4-student enrollment in the first edition to 21-student enrollment in the second.

He added thus:

"Here, you witness students enter the world of computing and get certificates that rival graduates nationwide. As I write, beyond achieving a high SAT score of 1480, and an overall band of 8 over 9 in IELTS, I have undergone training in twenty-first century modern courses like cybersecurity, machine learning, and industrial internet of things among others; with certifications to show for them.

"I am also a certified Python and Java programmer. I have achieved all this in less than nine months. These and many more have made me well-equipped and confident to compete with any student in any part of the world for scholarships into Ivy League universities like Havard, MIT, Stanford, Princeton etc. Our perfectionist CEO has even added drone technology to the 4IR curriculum where we learn how to build, simulate and fly drones."

A message

The student urged parents to grab the opportunity now.

He affirmed thus:

"My dear parent, just by stating these, I don't need to tell you what your child will miss if he rushes to the university without coming to Erudite. This is an institute I can't even let my enemies miss:joy:. Check it out and thank me later. Another opportunity will open on the 29th of August to join Erudite gap year program."

