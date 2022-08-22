A piece of news that would interest Nigerian students is the failure of some directors jostling for a federal government job

This is as about 137 civil servants passed the computer-based test, which was part of the requirement for the principal seats of the nation's Unity schools

Meanwhile, 344 civil servants are on the roll to get to be appointed as principals of Nigeria's 110 Unity schools across the country

At least 137 persons out of the 344 civil servants on the directorate cadre jostling to be appointed as principals of the nation’s 110 unity schools across the country failed the Federal Ministry of Education examination.

The Punch reported that the 207 directors, who passed the computer-based competency test, had been scheduled for oral interviews.

FG Reacts As 137 Directors Fail Test to Become School Principals. Photo credit: Adamu Adamu

FG insists on a competency test

The Federal Government had decided that from the 2022/2023 academic session, those to be appointed principals of the schools must have taken part in a competency-based test and emerged successful.

Legit.ng had initially reported that 344 persons were shortlisted for the examination.

Head of Service reacts

According to a list attached to a circular marked FME/S/1317/C.1/VOL.1/51 dated August 16, 2022 and signed by the Director, Human Resource Management, Federal Ministry of Education, David Gende, only 207 of the earlier shortlisted 344 candidates passed the computer-based competency test and were scheduled for oral interviews.

The instructions on the circular read:

“The following successful candidates in the Competency Based Test held on August 16, 2022, are expected to present themselves for oral interview.”

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

Agnes Dangiwa wrote

"De ones we no even write, na Dem go come pass."

Haruna Oloruntoba Suliat Yussuf said

"It only takes the grace of God to pass that exam, it doesn't mean those directors have not read well or not brilliant but .....Grace speaks."

Chigozie Coco-b Emma Okonkwo maintained

"How many go school self. Many school na him go them."

Ada Gaius urged

"Very good. Let the even declear state of emergency in this educational Sector. In a normal setting unlike corruption and connection, If you can't defend your certificate then you don't qualify for the job."

Francis Onotu said

"Forget,I don't believe ,they only picked whom they want . that's Nigeria for u."

