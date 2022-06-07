A young lady who entered airplane for the first time has come online to share her excitement and happiness for being able to travel out of Nigeria

According to the lady identified as Chidimma Ngameduru, her being able to relocate abroad for her master's degree is a dream come true

She said her story inspires even herself given how tough it was for her to achieve the feat even as she shared nice photos of her journey

Chidimma Ngameduru is currently in a happy mood after she successfully 'jappered' out of Nigeria to seek higher education abroad.

According to the excited young lady, it was her first time entering an aeroplane and it was truly fascinating.

Chidimma said her flight experience was fascinating. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Chidimma Ngameduru.

Source: UGC

First time flying

Chidimma shared her story on LinkedIn, saying it inspires even herself. She said it was a dream come true to be able to travel out for her masters.

She wrote on LinkedIn:

"I am thanking God for unending Grace. It takes a lot to be triumphant, believe in yourself first. My story touches me despite I am the character in the story. A lot of my amazing connections here on #linkedin understands.

"Traveling to Europe for my Masters is a dream come true. Also it was my first time ever flying. For the first time I got the opportunity to travel across three (3) powerful continents.

"Flying approximately 7hrs from Nigeria(Africa) to Qatar(Asia) and staying in Qatar for 9 hours waiting for my connecting flight (I fed my eyes), then flying to Germany(Europe) for another approximately 7 hours was truly fascinating, fun, a whole new experience, and a silent exhaustion hidden in all the excitement."

LinkedIn users react

Imochukwu Chinonso said:

"You'll succeed in Europe. You'll be outstanding in your academic pursuit and You'll break boundaries.. Congratulations thus far on the goals."

Saheed Ishola commented:

"Congratulations dear, may Deutschland favour you."

