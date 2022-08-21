Farmers Union in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state is calling for help over the activities of bandits in the area

The union's chairman, Ishaq Usman Kasai said farmers are now being taxed millions to gain access to their farmlands

The union said many farmers who are unable to meet up with the demands of the farmers have been sacked from their farmlands by bandits

Kaduna, Birnin Gwari - An alarm has been raised by farmers in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna state over the dominance of bandits in the locality.

The Daily Trust newspaper reported that bandits now slam farmers in the locality with heavy levies worth millions.

The farmers union in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State has called on the state government for intervention. Photo: Daily Trust

Legit.ng, however, gathered that the farmers in the area have resorted to adhering to the demands of the bandits.

Confirming this development, the chairman of the Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (Union), Ishaq Usman Kasai said they are now being taxed millions by the bandits in the area.

Kasai via a statement said negotiations with the bandits have now been the only alternative available to farmers as they are unable to afford the demands of the bandits.

Over 70 percent of farmlands now owned by bandits - Farmers union

He stated that farming activities have dropped due to the annexation of over 70 percent of farmlands by the bandits.

Kasai statement reads:

“In many communities, farmers paid millions of Naira before they were allowed to access their farmlands.”

“Some of the agreements reached the negotiations on the side of the farmers include allowing the farmers to access their farmlands without kidnapping or any form of intimidation by the bandits while the bandits should be allowed to be coming to towns and villages where the peace deals were entered for healthcare, buying and selling as well as any other normal business."

Farmers call for Kaduna govt intervention

He revealed that farmers who were sacked by bandits in communities like Katakaki, Ganda, Mashigi, Ginsa, Biskin, Layin Mai-Gwari, and Kwasa-Kwasa have returned back to their farms after negotiations with the bandits.

Kasai added that some of the bandits now own farmlands in some of these communities with their warlord, Dogo Kachalla Gide controlling farms in Mashigi area.

He, however, noted that kidnappings and attacks have subsided in some communities but the forceful collection of valuables from residents still remains prevalent.

Kasai called on the government for intervention to end the oppression inflicted on farmers by bandits.

