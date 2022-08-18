Governor Hope Uzodimma says he is impressed at the embrace of Imo youths towards the emerging world of entrepreneurship

The governor made the statement at a youth empowerment workshop in Owerri, the Imo state capital

Governor Uzodimma also assured young people in Imo that his administration will continue in its drive to empower them for prosperity

Owerri - The Imo governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has promised to give more support to private-public partnerships for the empowerment of more youths in the state.

Governor Uzodimma made the promise at a youth empowerment workshop in Owerri, the Imo state capital on Wednesday, August 17.

Cross section of Imo youths at the empowerment programme in Owerri. Photo credit: Imo state government

Source: Facebook

The governor commended the organisers of the event for identifying the need to partner with his administration in complementing their programs for training youths in various entrepreneurial skills.

He said at the event:

“Private sector partnership with governments is the only viable means to achieving job creation for all.”

I believe in the spirit of Imo youths - Hope Uzodimma declares

Giving more insight on the programme on his official Twitter page, Governor Uzodimma stated:

“I was impressed at the embrace of our youths towards the emerging world of entrepreneurship.

“I therefore, commended the management and staff of the Coca-Cola Hellenic Group for identifying the need to partner with Imo state government in complementing our programs for the training of our youths in various entrepreneurial skills.

“I believe in the spirit of Imo youths, that industrious spirit, for the growth of our state to the benefit of all.”

Nigerian youths urged to embrace entrepreneurial opportunities

In a related development, Nigerian youths have been urged to harness entrepreneurship potentials to promote socio-economic growth.

The advice was given by Biriam Fall, QNET Regional General Manager for sub-Saharan Africa, who said the potential of youth as partners in today’s global society cannot be overemphasized.

He also commend young people across Nigeria for their dedication and perseverance to succeed despite all odds.

2023: Yiaga Africa partners UNDP to promote youth participation in politics

Meanwhile, in a bid to mobilise over 60 million young Nigerians to vote in the 2023 general elections, Yiaga Africa and the United Nations Development Programme on Saturday, August 6 organised a concert at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp, Kubwa Abuja.

The event which was held in partnership with a comedian, Chukwuyem Israel, was aimed at using the platform of entertainment to promote the importance of youth participation in the electoral process.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event, a senior research officer at Yiaga Africa, Michael Agada, said the concert is geared towards educating NYSC members on the imperativeness to participate actively in the democratic process ahead of the 2023 polls.

Source: Legit.ng