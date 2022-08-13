International Youth Day is celebrated annually on 12 August to bring youth issues to the attention of the international community

The day is also set aside to empower the world's youth to make positive contributions to their communities and nations

Nigerian youths have been urged to harness entrepreneurship potentials to promote socio-economic growth

FCT, Abuja - As part of celebrations to commemorate this year’s International Youth Day, QNET has brought together Nigerian youths to harness entrepreneurship potentials to promote socio-economic growth.

Mr. Fall noted that the potentials of Nigeria's youths can be harnessed for growth and development. Photo credit: @qnetwestafrica

Underscoring the importance of International Youth Day, QNET's Biram Fall said in a statement:

“The potential of youth as partners in today’s global society cannot be overemphasized and I commend young people across Nigeria for their dedication and perseverance to succeed despite all odds.

“We understand that the world needs to leverage the full potential of all generations and call on the youth in Nigeria to focus on their entrepreneurial proficiency and embrace direct selling as a bridge to achieve sustainable growth and development.”

He added:

“Nigeria has one of the largest populations of youth in the world and the potential of this emerging young talent pool needs to be harnessed for the country’s economic growth.

“E-commerce boosts the economy by increasing productivity and encouraging innovation which makes youth participation in global e-commerce essential to post-Covid economic growth.

“Direct selling can act as a supplementary source of income for those who are pursuing their passion, or even a full-time career for the entrepreneurial-minded, depending on what the person is looking for.

“We want to enable young people to leverage their technological prowess, solid connection to the community, and powerful sense of social responsibility to generate a sustainable source of income outside of less flexible, traditional career paths with direct selling.”

2023: Yiaga Africa Partners UNDP to Promote Youth Participation in Politics

Meanwhile, in a bid to mobilise over 60 million young Nigerians to vote in the 2023 general elections, Yiaga Africa and the United Nations Development Programme on Saturday, August 6 organised a concert at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp, Kubwa Abuja.

The event which was held in partnership with a comedian, Chukwuyem Israel, was aimed at using the platform of entertainment to promote the importance of youth participation in the electoral process.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event, a senior research officer at Yiaga Africa, Michael Agada, said the concert is geared towards educating NYSC members on the imperativeness to participate actively in the democratic process ahead of the 2023 polls.

