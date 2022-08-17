The death of veteran journalist, Chief Duro Onabule has continued to gain attention in the polity few hours after the confirmation

In reaction, the former Military President Ibrahim Babangida on Wednesday expressed deep pain over Onabule's death

Meanwhile, Onabule, spokesman to the ex-military President died a few hours from his principal (IBB’s) 81st birthday

On Wednesday, August 17, Former Military President Ibrahim Babangida expressed sadness over the death of Chief Duro Onabule.

Onabule died on Tuesday night, August 16, in Lagos, on the eve of Babangida’s 81st birthday, PM News reported.

Veteran journalist and IBB's former press secretary Duro Onabule dies at 83. Photo credit: Uche Nnadozie

Source: Facebook

Babangida, in a condolence message signed by him, said:

“I received with profound sorrow news of the death of my dear friend, adviser and elder brother, Chief Duro Onabule who passed away yesterday at the age of 83.

“It is a sad irony that Chief Onabule, who was usually amongst the first to celebrate my birthday, died on the eve of my anniversary, and his passing will no doubt cast a long shadow over the festivities."

“For eight years, this highly accomplished journalist and man of letters, stood by me as we tried to reengineer this country, and his intelligence, patriotism and absolute fidelity to the unity of this nation shone through, becoming a big part of the successes we managed to achieve at the time.

"May Almighty God receive his soul with mercy and give his family and friends the courage to bear this irreparable loss.”

Source: Legit.ng