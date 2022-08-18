Angry residents of the Lere LGA in Kaduna state have killed a woman, Hajiya Bilkisu, who was discovered to be housing bandits

Lere LGA, Kaduna - A resident of the Mariri community of Lere local government of Kaduna state, Hajiya Bilkisu, been have lynched by some angry youths after it was discovered that she was housing wanted bandits.

Members of the community learned of this after troops of the Nigerian Army attached to Operation Safe Haven arrested the bandits in Bilikisu's building, PM News reports.

The woman was lynched by residents in the area (Photo: Nasir El-Rufai)

The names of the bandits whom Bilikisu has been housing were given by Aruwan as follows:

Musa Adamu Abdullahi Usman Suleiman Hasidu Usman Jibril Saidu Isah Hassan Abdulhamid Idris Sani

The commissioner disclosed that the arrests came about after effective use of intelligence gathering.

His words:

“Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna state government that seven suspected bandits have been arrested in Mariri community of Lere local government area.

“One Hajiya Bilkisu, a suspected accomplice who had been housing the arrested persons, was unfortunately lynched by members of the community as she tried to escape.

“The Kaduna state government noted the report with satisfaction and commended the troops for their prompt action on credible intelligence gathered.

“The Government urged security agencies to ensure a thorough investigation of the suspects.

“Furthermore, the Kaduna state government appealed to citizens to avoid all forms of jungle justice, and to give security agencies the needed cooperation to work in line with the dictates of the law.

“Citizens will be updated on further developments."

Meanwhile, troops of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday, August 17, dislodged bandits in Kaduna state and rescued not less than six kidnap victims in the same operation.

According to the state government, the victims were rescued on Tuesday when soldiers launched an attack on bandits in Kuriga and Manini communities of Chikun local government area.

In his report on the development, Samuel Aruwan, the state’s commissioner for internal security, said the troops made contact and engaged bandits at the suspected enclave.

