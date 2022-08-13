Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Worldwide has claimed that he is the richest pastor in the world.

Oyedepo on Friday, August 12, during the International Youth Alive Convention 2022 held in Ogun state, also boasted that he belongs to a superior cult that is above all other principalities and powers on earth.

Admonished his congregation that it is a Christians' undying love and devotion to God that seals their dominion on earth.

A publication by PM News quotes him as saying:

“Before you join a cult, let Christ have His hold on your life. Give Him His place. Can anybody now ask me to join a cult? Even when I was growing up they can’t do it. A cult? Which cult?

“We belong to a superior cult; far above all principalities and powers. If you are not in love, dominion will be theoretical. It is your love for God that is a seal of your dominion on the Earth. You are not in love, you are not a candidate; forget it."

Agreeing with the claim that he is the richest pastor in the world, the famous cleric also spoke about the fact that his church sells a lot of books translated into different languages, attracting royalties.

He said:

“We have our books now being published by different languages around the world at no charge to us and yet they send us royalties. Have I ever taken a dime from books in my life? Never! To be blessed is the purpose. And yet it sells in millions and multimillions every year.

“All these corner corner life is not the way to live. And yet they say the richest pastor in the world is this short man and they are not lying because somebody never borrowed, never begged, and never lacked. Then what does it mean to be rich? Never one day announcement that gets people jittery? And always giving and giving? Then who is a wealthy man? You better wake up!"

