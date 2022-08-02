An interesting YouTube video has shown a real-life giant who can even score basketball points without jumping

The young man who is 28 years old is from Tanzania and is named Joshua; he has become popular because of his height

Social media users on YouTube are fascinated by the man's incredible height as some say they have met him in real life

A Tanzanian man named Joshua has fascinated many people online due to his tall stature.

Joshua, 28, is said to be uncomfortable with his height but has turned it into a blessing having got into a basketball team and used his stature to become popular.

People look really short around Julius. Photo credit: YouTube/Afrimax English.

Source: UGC

He turns into a celebrity

A viral video shows the man scoring basketball points with very little efforts as he hardly jumped.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

When he stands in the midst of people, he stands out, towering above everyone else. He has easily become a celebrity as he is usually the center of attraction wherever he goes.

In the short clip shared on YouTube by Afrmax English, the man was seen trying to board a vehicle, but it was clear that he cannot fit into normal cars.

One comment on the video confirmed having met the young man in real life.

Watch the video below:

YouTube users react

HansAk said:

"I'm from Tanzania. I have already met that guy. His is so tall!"

@thompson J commented:

"It is a blessing. God madke you! Period!"

Kasturi Pillay said:

"So I suppose "He looks" "down upon" people."

Toni Watkins reacted:

"You are so beautiful! Many blessings to you and your family."

Rosalyn Cabiness said:

"GOD made him just like he wanted him to be. Wonderful! GOD bless."

Lady with small stature goes for NYSC

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who has a small stature went for her NYSC.

The lady said she will not give up on her dreams despite being small in the midst of many people. She was deployed to serve in Rivers state.

When her interesting story was shared on social media, she quickly went viral and inspired many hearts with some calling her a hero for refusing to look down on herself.

Source: Legit.ng