There are indications that House of Representatives will declare a national emergency on ritual killings in the country

This came after the deputy minority leader of the House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu moved a motion on Wednesday, February 9

Okechukwu moved blamed Nigerian movies for the rising cases of ritual killings which has become a trend across the nation

Amid the rising cases of ritual killings in Nigeria, the House of Representatives has resolved to declare a national emergency.

Premium Times reports that this followed an urgent motion moved by the deputy minority leader of the House, Toby Okechukwu on Wednesday, February 9.

House of Representatives have agreed to declare a national emergency on ritual killings across the country. Photo credit: @HouseNGR

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker representing Enugu state had raised an alarm over the surge in ritual-related killings across the country.

Okechukwu blamed Nigerian movies, popularly known as Nollywood, for the rising cases of ritual killings.

He noted that while citizens of other countries are embracing science and technology, youths are turning to ritual killings.

Okechukwu explained that ritual killing has become a predominant theme in most movies which if not checked may begin to be viewed as an acceptable norm.

Campaign against the menace

The lower chamber asked the National Orientation Agency (NOA), stakeholders and the media to initiate a campaign towards changing the situation that is becoming a trend across the country, The Punch added.

The lawmakers also urged the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, to take urgent steps towards tackling ritual killings in the country.

Sofiat’s murder: We got money rituals’ guidelines from Facebook, arrested Ogun teenagers reveal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as Nigerians continue to lament the killing of Sofiat Kehinde for alleged money rituals, the culprits have revealed that they were inspired by the guidelines they read on Facebook.

They disclosed this when the police paraded them at the State Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, on Monday, January 31.

Recall that the suspects were arrested while burning the head of the victim, said to be in a relationship with one of them.

Police arrest suspected ritual kingpin

In another report, the police in Zone 13, Anambra state arrested a middle-aged man suspected to be the ring-leader of a gang that specialises in assaulting and using teenagers for rituals.

Legit.ng gathered that the police confirmed the suspect from Ovoko, Nsukka in Enugu state was nabbed with the help of some military men while he concluded plans to flee to Ivory Coast.

The suspect who lives at Obosi, Anambra state was allegedly involved in luring unsuspecting university teenagers in eastern states to hotels where they are assaulted have their blood taken for ritual.

