As part of the campaign to clamp down on insecurity across the federation, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has recorded success in Bauchi state

The NPF recently announced that it has apprehended the quartet of notorious gang members terrorizing Bauchi state

The suspects were reported to have confessed to the crime of two high-profile murders in the state

Bauchi - A quartet of Bauchi’s most notorious gang members, including their leader, have been apprehended by Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

The Nation newspaper reported that the four suspects, Hashimu Galadima, Abduwahab Abdulhassan, Hamidu Saleh, and Abdulwahab Ahmed, were arrested by the DCP Tunji Disu-led elite squad.

The Police launched an investigation into two high-profile murders that led to the arrest of the gang members. Photo: The Nation

Source: UGC

Their arrest was a sequel to an investigation into the state's high-profile murder, kidnappings, and armed robbery incidents.

Legit.ng gathered that the four suspects confessed to being responsible for the gruesome murder of a former Divisional Police Officer (DPO) CSP Garkuwa, as well as the murder of a parliamentarian in the Bauchi state parliament, Hon. Musa Mante.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Further confessions from them also revealed that they were responsible for the abduction of three family members of the murdered lawmaker.

Why we killed lawmaker, ex-DPO, suspects reveal

When asked why they carried out such a despicable act, the leader of the gang, Hashimu stated that they murdered the ex-DPO because of their hatred for him.

The 48-year-old gang leader revealed that the ex-DPO and his squad usually impede their operations whenever they carry out one.

He also revealed that the deceased lawmaker with whom they murdered was not in their good book, stating that they hated him because he offended them and in turn, they had to eliminate him.

It was gathered from the confession that one of the gang members, Abdulwahab Alhassan orchestrated the murder of the lawmaker whom he directly offended.

Hashimu said:

“My gang killed Honourable Mante and kidnapped three of his family members. He offended me but I am not the only one that he offended.

“He used to give people money but he never gave me. That is why I don’t like him. I have begged him for money many times. He did not give me but he was giving other people money.

“I did not want to kill him but Abdulhassan also told me that he hated the honourable and we should kill him. It was even Abdulhassan that facilitated how we located him and gained entrance into his house."

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), via its spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has reiterated the commitment of the police to continue to ensure the protection of lives and properties across the federation.

Police officer who returned missing dollars gets N250,000 reward

Meanwhile, a police officer of the Katsina state police command has received a cash gift of N250,000.

The officer, Nura Mande was said to have returned some missing dollar notes belonging to a female Hajj pilgrim.

His patriotic and honest action earned him another honorary award from the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

Source: Legit.ng