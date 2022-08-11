The current trend is kidnapping and it seems to be very profitable for bandits tagged as terrorists in Nigeria

This time they have struck again and have succeded in attacking the household of the convener, Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Professor Ango Abdullahi and other villagers

In a recent operation, they kidnapped Professor Abdullahi's daughter-in-law and four other children in Kaduna state

Again, bandits have attacked the Yakawada village in Giwa local government area of Kaduna state.

Leadership reports that they abducted the daughter-in-law of the convener, Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), Professor Ango Abdullahi and other villagers.

In recent times, bandits have continued to attack the Kaduna community, threatening the government of Nasir El-Rufai. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

This came barely one month after Sadiq, one of the sons of Abdullahi who was kidnapped among the train passengers on March 28, 2022, was released after spending several weeks with other victims in the kidnappers’ den.

Eyewitness account

It was gathered that the bandits who stormed the village in large numbers on motorcycles on Tuesday night, August 9, attacked the residence of the village head, Alhaji Rilwanu Saidu.

A resident confirmed to journalists that the bandits abducted some members of the village head’s family and also whisked away some of his neighbours.

Others killed

The source also said the bandits killed one patrol guard, Aminu Lawal, during the attack.

Prof. Abdullahi reacts

While confirming the abduction of his daughter-in-law to journalists in Zaria on Wednesday, August 10, Prof. Abdullahi said four of the victim’s children were also abducted.

According to him:

“My daughter-in-law, Ramatu Samaila, was among the abductees including her four children. She is the wife of my son who is the village head of Yakawada.”

Police react

Meanwhile, when contacted, Kaduna State police command’s public officer, DSP Muhammad Jalige, said he was yet to be briefed of the attack.

