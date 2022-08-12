A fire outbreak at the new wing of the National Assembly complex in Abuja on Thursday, August 11, has left several office equipment and documents destroyed, Premium Times reports.

The newspaper reports that a statement signed by the director of information of the National Assembly, Emmanuel Agada confirmed the incident.

Documents and equipment have been destroyed in a fire outbreak at the National Assembly. Photo: Adamu Isa

Source: Depositphotos

Agada stated that the fire started in Room 227 of the new wing of the House of Representatives at about 6 pm on Thursday but was contained in the said space.

He added that the fire outbreak which was stopped by the combined efforts of staff and officers of the Federal Fire Service was suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault.

His words:

“The fire has been put out with the assistance of staff on duty, who immediately broke into the affected office and effectively deployed stationed fire extinguishers on the floor before the arrival of the fire service officer.

“It is expected that, after due assessment by the fire service and the estate and works directorates, normalcy in the New-Wings, housing all principal officers of the House of Representatives and Honourable members offices, will be restored immediately."

