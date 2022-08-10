Residents in Lagos have been left in confusion and fear over a fire outbreak at a sub-station in Eko Electric Sub-Station Distribution Centre

The incident was confirmed by the Lagos state police command and the state's Fire and Rescue Service

According to the leadership of the service, no life was lost in the fire which started at the station at about 2 pm

A fire outbreak at a power sub-station at New Idumagbo, in the Adeniji Adele Phase 2 area of Lagos State has caused fear among residents of the area.

The Punch reports that the fire at the sub-station started at about 2 pm on Tuesday, August 9, leaving many in fear and confusion.

The fire at the Eko sub-station led to the destruction of a transformer. Photo; Guardian

Source: UGC

Confirming the incident, the director of Lagos state Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret said that the fire had already been doused.

PM News reports that Magaret also confirmed that no life was lost as the fire was subdued by a team of firepower of fire crews.

Her words:

"The fire incident, which was reported at 2.42 pm on Tuesday, was subdued by the firepower of the fire crews, which did not allow it to spread beyond the seat of the fire.

“The firefighting operations were concluded at 4.15 pm and were carried out with the support of the Federal Fire Service, while the Nigeria Police and Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency provided necessary coverage."

Magaret further noted that an investigation has been launched with the concerned Disco engineering team to unravel the cause of the fire.

According to her, necessary updates will be made available to the general public as the situation demands.

Also speaking, the spokesperson for the Nigeria police in Lagos state, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that it was a mega-volt transformer that caught fire at the sub-station.

Hundeyin said:

"The incident happened at the Eko Electric Sub-Station Distribution Centre, New Idumagbo. It was a megavolt transformer that caught fire.

"The police got there immediately to prevent any breakdown of law and order; the state fire service was also there to put out the fire. There was no loss of life or injury.”

