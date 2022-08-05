The mass disconnection of electricity by distribution companies across the states of the country has been condemned

The executive vice chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission said the FCCPC has received several reports on poor service delivery by these companies

According to Babatunde Irukera, handing bills to consumers without providing electricity is tantamount to extortion

The Federal Government has described as illegal, the flippant disconnection of consumers' electricity by the distribution companies across the country without prior notice to users.

Speaking at an electricity consumer complaint resolution platform in Calabar on Wednesday, the vice chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera said disconnecting a consumer from the source of power supply without a 10-day prior notice from the date of bill delivery is unacceptable.

Irukera said it is illegal and exploitative to disconnect consumers from electricity source and still bill them. Photo: Premium Times

Citing the illegalities perpetrated by the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) in Calabar and its environs, Irukera noted that the company has not done well in service delivery to the people.

The Guardian reports that while adding that PHEDC has been oppressive to electricity consumers, Irukerea bemoaned the company's inability to provide services commensurate with bills to users.

Reports from electricity consumers against DISCOS

Irukera also warned that reports received by the commission show that mass disconnection of electricity is carried out by the PHEDC without recourse to the law.

His words:

“I want to convey to you the incredible displeasure of the people of Cross River, according to them, especially the governor, if they have their way, they will prefer that PHEDC does not operate in the state.

“If this is the view about your business, then I don’t think that business will survive.

“The massive disconnection of communities because of debt is not only illegal, it is outrageous and an abuse of the people’s rights. Disconnecting the whole community is oppressive."

Irukera cautioning the company said it is wrong as there are people in the same community who are consistent with payment of bills but are affected by the mass disconnection of electricity.

He added:

“Any business that cannot satisfy its consumers is preparing to die; allowing consumers to pay tariffs without commensurate electricity supply is against the law.

“The problem of compelling consumers to pay electricity bills is tantamount to oppressing and extorting money illegally from consumers.

“The internal mechanism for assessing scorecard of electricity companies is not by a collection of tariffs, rather it is customer satisfaction that matters.”

In addition, he warned that leaving consumers with disconnected electricity and still handing out bills to them is exploitative.

The FCPC vice chairman explained that it was illegal for consumers to buy transformers that would later become the property of PHEDC.

