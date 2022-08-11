A piece of news that would be described as shocking yet devastating, is the death of a Nigerian woman in the United States

A 12-year-old boy and son to a 29-year-old woman identified simply as Ayobiyi Cook shot and killed his mum at their home in Forestdale, Alabama, United States

Meanwhile, after a series of interrogations by detectives, he disclosed it was not intentional, even as the father has announced burial arrangements

A 12-year-old boy has admitted to shooting and killing his Nigerian mom after initially lying to detectives about what happened, authorities in the United States said.

According to a report by Leadership, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama said deputies began investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman in Forestdale, Alabama on Monday, August 8.

12-Year-Old son killed Mum in the US.

Source: Facebook

The woman

The woman has been identified as Ayobiyi Cook, The Punch reports added.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Cook’s 12-year-old son, who has not been named, unintentionally discharged a firearm, striking and killing his mom.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that:

“The child originally fabricated a story that detectives determined was not possible.

“The child eventually gave a true account of what happened.”

Police findings

Investigators said evidence supports that the shooting was unintentional.

The boy’s family, who he will remain with, has been cooperative, the department said.

The case will be addressed through the family court system.

Cook's husband reacts

Cook’s husband, Djuan Cook, said she was known as “Yo” or “YoYo.” He posted on Facebook that funeral arrangements would be held on August 12.

He wrote:

“Orange was Yo’s favorite color so feel to wear it as we celebrate her life.”

