Nollywood has once again been thrown into mourning over the loss of Nigerian filmmaker Otu Njama

Njama’s lifeless body was found in his home in Badore, Ajah, a few hours after he retired for the night

The filmmaker’s death came shortly after the deceased had taken to social media to mourn filmmaker Biyi Bandele

Popular Nigerian filmmaker, Otu Njama, is dead. The young man who was in his 30s gave up the ghost on Aug 9, 2022.

According to reports, the deceased had been battling with high blood pressure, unknown to his family members.

It was gathered that Njama was found dead in his home at Unity Estate in Badore, Ajah, a few hours after he retired for the night.

Filmmaker Otu Njama is dead. Photos: @otunjama3

Source: Instagram

The deceased had reportedly been seeing a doctor who told him that his blood pressure was very high at about 200 and told him to get enough rest.

However, the filmmaker noted that he could not because he had a show on August 11.

Njama’s last moments

It was gathered that the filmmaker had visited a bar that he owned near his residence to check on his staff. After taking his meal, Njama reportedly retired for the night and told nobody to disturb him. His lifeless body was however found later.

According to Linda Ikeji’s Blog, the deceased’s sister, Judith, who confirmed the news of his death added that she found a medicine in his apartment and a quick check online showed that it was for blood pressure. The sister added that she was not aware of her brother’s health struggle.

Otu Njama mourns Biyi Bandele

In the morning of August 9, the day Njama passed on, he had taken to social media to join many others to mourn popular movie director, Biyi Bandele.

See a screenshot of his Whatsapp status below:

Otu Njama mourns Biyi Bandele hours before his own death. Photo: @officiallindaikejisblog

Source: Instagram

Nigerians mourn Njama

Condolence messages poured in for the filmmaker. Read some of them below:

Officially_ifunanya:

“You never send someone whose blood pressure is in the 200’s home jezz. That’s an emergency!!!! Young soul lost for nothing .”

Zaraandjadenfoods:

“BP 200 and was sent home? .”

Onyinyeoflagos:

“Haaaa 200 and hospital still sent him home Haba .”

Stainlessvic:

“Chai Naija doctor ehmm BP@200 and u sent him home? Jeez God please protect us ohh.”

Glamourempaya_ng:

“200 and the doctor couldn't even give him a bed rest, why tell him to go home.”

_jorgewong:

“Farewell Bro, till we meet again.”

Solangex88:

“Forever in our heart !! May your soul Rest In Peace .”

Mojali_fashion:

“I hope this is a stunt for your show oh guy.”

May his soul rest in peace.

Biyi Bandele dies at 54

It is indeed a sad time in the Nigerian movie industry following the sad and sudden demise of ace filmmaker, Biyi Bandele.

The celebrated director left the world on Sunday, August 7, as revealed in a statement shared on his personal Facebook by his daughter, Temi.

Until his death, Bandele had worked on some of Nollywood’s finest film projects, some of which include Fifty, Blood Sisters, Half of A Yellow Sun and the unreleased Elesin Oba, an adaptation of Wole Soyinka’s The King’s Horseman.

