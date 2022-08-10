FCT, Abuja - Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released the identity of the individuals suspected to have altered the presidential pardon list for 2022.

As reported by The Nation newspaper, the three identified individuals are a senior official in the secretariat of the PACPM, an Assistant Chief State Counsel in the Federal Ministry of Justice, and an agent of the former bank MD.

Legit.ng gathered that all three individuals were enlisted for prosecution after a report by the commission’s investigative team rolled out their names as culpably responsible for the alteration of the presidential pardon list.

It was gathered that the three individuals according to the EFCC findings will be charged with conspiracy, bribery, and corruption among others.

The list by the Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy (PACPM) had high-profile names like former Plateau and Taraba Governors – Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame.

However, skepticism was raised about the name of Mrs. Leticia Ayoola-Daniels, the acting Acting Director of the Administration of Criminal Justice and Reforms Department (ACJRD), and another person from the Ministry of Justice as possible suspects but were later vindicated after much investigation.

As reported by The Nation, the three individuals identified by the anti-graft agency were alleged to have included the name of a jailed former managing director of a bank, who was never on the list of names recommended for pardon.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Prior to the commencement of the investigation, the EFCC received a letter from the office of the attorney-general of the federation seeking a probe into the case.

The newspaper further reported that the outcome of the investigation by the EFCC came to the conclusion that the suspects were given money by an agent of the jailed banker for his name to be inputted inside the pardon list.

The EFCC report says:

“Efforts are in top gear to arrest the other co-conspirators and upon the conclusion of the investigation, the case file will subsequently be forwarded to our legal and prosecution department for vetting and prosecution.”

Source: Legit.ng