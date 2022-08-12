The Nigerian governors and the Attorney General of the Federation have been at loggerheads over the consultancy fee for the Paris Club refund

While the matter is still in court, the governors have accused the AGF Abubakar Malami of having a personal interest in the fee to be paid to the lawyers

According to the governors, the only thing they are asking for is evidence of work done with the strong

The leadership of the Nigerian Governors' Forum on Friday, August 12, responded to the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami on the controversy trailing the $418 million (N179,740,000,000) consultancy fees from the Paris Club refund.

Channels Television reports that Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the spokesperson for the NGF accused the AGF of having a vested interest in the consultancy fee.

Governors have accused the AGF of having a personal interest in the consultancy fee for the Paris Club refund. Photo: Abubakar Malami

Source: Facebook

Worried over why the AGF should be so concerned about private claims to state funds, Barkindo said the consultants were hired by the governors who, the AGF claimed had taken steps to pay before backtracking and taking the matter to court.

AGF's major concern on the Paris Club fund matter

He also warned the AGF to be more concerned about how FG can fund university education not funnel money into private pockets.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

“There is no component that compels the governors’ forum to pay consultants anything, and there is no agreement between the consultants collectively and governors collectively.

“The Paris fund money has been exhausted, and the consultants and the attorney general are expecting the money to be deducted from states’ accounts from sources over 52 or 58 months. That is unheard of.

“And what the NGF is saying is that there is no money to be paid and the monies that have been paid are gross errors."

He further noted that the leadership of the NGF is only asking for evidence of work done with the strong expectation that the court can determine clearly whether there is a reason for payment or not and why the highly placed lawyers are afraid of their own platform.

16 years after, Buhari reveals what he wants to achieve in 2023 with planned national population census

Nigerians had been assured of eradication of insecurity and poverty upon completion of the 2023 national population census.

The assurance was given to citizens by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, August 11, at the national stakeholders’ summit on the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

According to the president, the data obtained from the last census conducted in 2006 has been rendered out of date for planning purposes.

Insecurity: Trouble for terrorists as President Buhari gives 1 major task to graduating military officers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, July 14, urged soldiers and officers of the Nigerian military to ensure that they eliminate terrorists from the face of the earth.

The president gave the directive at the graduation ceremony of 247 students of the Senior Course 44 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Jaji, Kaduna state.

While celebrating the sacrifices and successes of the Nigerian military in defending the country courageously, the president pledged that his government would continue to provide the needed support required to wipe out terrorists and insurgents ‘‘off the face of the earth.’’

Source: Legit.ng