The Osun state chapter of the All Progressive Congress has accused the PDP of a plot to collaborate with some INEC officials to alter electoral materials

The state chairman of APC, Gboyega Famodun, in a statement, said their information was from a reliable source

However, the party has warned INEC that it has its own copy of the document, and any attempt to alter them will be strongly resisted by the party

Osun, Osogbo - The Osun state chapter of the ruling All Progressive Congress has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be wary and watchful of some of its officials who are in the custody of the document used for the 2022 gubernatorial polls in the state.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, the state party chairman, Gboyega Famodun, alleged that there is a plot to alter some of the electoral documents and devices used during the polls by some of the INEC officials in collaboration with the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Osun state chapter of the APC said it is ready to reject the stipulations of the electoral document of Osun state gubernatorial polls if it is tampered with. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun

Source: Original

Famodun made these allegations via a statement further stating the party received very reliable information to back up their claims.

He said:

“We have received authentic information about the activities of certain individuals in the Osun State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and some elements in the PDP to compromise the contents of the electoral results of Forms EC8A and EC8B vis-à-vis the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, reports which contain the records of the actual number of persons accredited to vote in each polling unit."

Meanwhile, the APC is still aggrieved by the shocking defeat in the hands of the main opposition, the PDP, at the gubernatorial polls.

The party and its candidate, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, have filed a complaint to the tribunal where they will be challenging the victory of the governor-elect Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Famodun further said:

“We got it from a reliable and authoritative source that the INEC officials in Osogbo, working for PDP and its candidate, Ademola Adeleke, have embarked on an urgent process of manipulating the contents of the BVAS report in order to defeat the unassailable allegations and evidence at our disposal.

“It is on record that the certified true copies of most documents are with us and any attempt to doctor, manipulate, tamper with or utter such documents in the custody of INEC shall be resisted strongly.”

PDP reacts to APC's allegations

Responding to the allegations of the APC, the PDP chairman for media management, Diran Odeyemi, played down the allegation stating that it was mere propaganda to sway the general public to sympathize with them.

He said:

“The APC is known for always accusing the PDP of what they intend to do. They should stop crying and allow their over 50 lawyers to prove their case before the tribunal.”

