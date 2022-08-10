Lagos, Surulere - On Tuesday, August 9, the Coroner's inquest team led by Magistrate Oyetade Komolafe revealed the reason behind the collapse of the 21-story building in Ikoyi on Monday, November 1, 2021.

As reported by the Punch newspaper revealed that the Ikoyi building collapse was a result of a lack of adherence to the necessary steps and practices required before the commencement of construction.

The Lagos Island Coroner Division, at Court 4, Surulere, in a judgment by Magistrate Komolafe stated that these reasons were what led to the tragic incident.

Legit.ng gathered that the findings of the inquest team also revealed that there was a series of violations of the stipulations of the Lagos state building regulations.

Komolafe also disclosed that there was a deliberate omission of the bio-data of the project board who ordinarily should have provided their details before the commencement of the project.

He further stated that the relevant agencies in the state who were supposed to sanction the gross misconduct of the contractors failed to do so due to the fact that they were compromised.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“The building structure failure was due to the design errors and combined stress failure of the columns at the lower floors."

Komolafe noted that investigations carried out further unearthed poor management of the project site as well as lack of quality assurance/control

Source: Legit.ng