The leadership of the Nigerian Police Force has decried the level of extortion carried out by officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Premium Times reports that the police alleged that the prison officials are engaged in acts of extortion before remanding suspecting on trial or those who have been sentenced.

Details of this allegation were found in a memo sent by the deputy commissioner of police at the Police Special Fraud Unit Ikoyi, Lagos, Ibrahim Zango to the controller of the correctional service.

Zango had asked the controller general of the NCS to call his staff to order and prevent an impending dent in the image of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration and the NCS.

According to Zango, personnel of the NCS have consistently exploited relatives and associates of suspects expected to be remanded.

In the memo dated July 18, 2022, Zango said that the unprofessional act has has portrayed the correctional service in “a bad light.”

Zango's words:

“The impunity with which personnel demand between N10,000 and N20,000 from relatives of suspects on Court remand before they can be received for remand portray the Nigeria Correctional Service in a bad light to members of the public and appears highly irrational."

“This wanton act has been severally reported by Officers of this Unit but I never took it to heart until they exhibited the same in my presence at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi - Lagos, and this was witnessed at Igbosere Court, Saka Tinubu, Lagos, and Ogba Magistrate Court, Lagos.”

Recommendation from police to NCS

Further calling for ways to curb the menace, Zango said that conscious efforts should be made to end such impunity.

He added:

“As a measure to abate the above-premised act, I sincerely request that they should be called to order to avert further dent on the image of this government establishment.”

