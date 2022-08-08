President Buhari has appointed Muhammad Sabo Lamido as Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts, for the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission

The Nigerian leader has sent Lamido's name to the Senate as the appointment requires confirmation by the legislature

Lamido if confirmed will replace the former commissioner of the commission, Hassan Gambo, who died recently

State House, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the name of Muhammad Sabo Lamido to the Senate as Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts, for the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

The president’s media aide, Femi Adesina, confirmed this in a statement on Monday, August 8, in Abuja, Daily Trust reported.

President Buhari happointed Muhammad Sabo Lamido as Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts, for the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

Source: Facebook

Buhari, in a letter, addressed to President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, said Lamido was being nominated due to the death of Hassan Gambo, who occupied the position until his demise.

He, therefore, urged the Senate to confirm the nominee “in the usual expeditious manner”.

President Buhari makes three new appointments

In a related development, President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved the appointment of three people into three government agencies as executive officers.

Willie Bassey, the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made this known in a statement on Wednesday, July 27, in Abuja.

One of the appointees is Tijjani Kaura, Managing Director, Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority who is to serve for an initial three years term with effect from Monday, July 18.

Augustine Umahi is to serve as Secretary, Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, for an initial term of four years with effect from July 6.

The president also approved the renewal of the appointment of Capt. Junaid Abdullahi as the Executive Secretary, Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), for a final term of four years.

Buhari appoints former lawmaker to take up senior aide’s position

Similarly, President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Nasir Ila as a new senior special assistant on national assembly matters (House of Representatives).

Ila will replace Umar El-Yakub, who was recently appointed minister. The new appointee is a chartered accountant and former member of the House of Representatives between 2011 and 2015.

His appointment was announced in a statement by Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Sunday, July 24.

