President Buhari has appointed Tijjani Kaura as the managing director of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority

The Nigerian leader also appointed Augustine Umahi as Secretary, Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission

Capt. Junaid Abdullahi was also appointed as the Executive Secretary, Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA)

State House, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of three people into three government agencies as executive officers.

Willie Bassey, the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made this known in a statement on Wednesday, July 27, in Abuja, Daily Trust reported.

The appointees are Tijjani Kaura, Managing Director, Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority who is to serve for an initial three years term with effect from Monday, July 18.

Augustine Umahi is to serve as Secretary, Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, for an initial term of four years with effect from July 6.

According to the statement, Buhari also approved the renewal of the appointment of Capt. Junaid Abdullahi as the Executive Secretary, Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), for a final term of four years with effect from Sept. 22.

“The president congratulates all the appointees and urged them to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their appointments,” the statement said.

