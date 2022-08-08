The governorship candidate of labour party in Plateau state, Yohanna Margif, has been expelled from the party

The labour party has expelled its Governorship candidate in plateau state, Yohanna Margif from the Party.

In the statement signed by the plateau state publicity secretary, James Awara, the action of the party followed various investigated petitions forwarded to the Party’s National Headquarters, after he was arrested by the Plateau State Police command on grounds of issuing dud cheques to the tune of 14 Million naira after he swindled a house of assembly staff of N40m by selling a house that does not belong to him.

He explained further that about four hotels in Abuja metropolis brought bills of over three million naira, which Margif incured and escaped from the hotels and the Party called him severally, but he declined to show up.

Awara said that the party is responsible and harbour only people of integrity. Labour Party warned that anyone who has any dealing(s) with him on behalf of the Party does so at his/her own risk.

The party said that INEC has been notified of the development and substitutionary primaries have since been conducted and the new Governorship candidate, Patrick Dakum, has been unveiled.

Source: Legit.ng