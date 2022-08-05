Seems like preparatory efforts are high in the south-south region of Nigeria for the presidential campaign of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima

In Delta state, the ruling All Progressive Congress is oozing with confidence that Tinubu will win the state at the 2023 polls

Meanwhile, the ex-chairman of the Delta state chapter of the APC has urged Deltans to shun blackmail of the Tinubu/Shettima ticket

Delta, Asaba - The Delta state chapter of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) is confident of victory ahead of the 2023 general elections.

As reported by the Punch, the former chairman of the APC in Delta, Mr. Jones Erue, on Friday, August 5 said confidently that the party is on a pathway to victory regardless of the controversy surrounding the Muslim-Muslim ticket of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima.

The Delta State chapter of the APC has reiterated that the Tinubu/Shettima ticket is already won in the state ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo: APC

Source: Facebook

He said:

“Delta APC is working assiduously in tandem with relevant stakeholders nationwide to deliver the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket.

“The truth must be said that Delta State APC is highly committed to delivering the Tinubu/Shettima ticket in the State on the next presidential election.”

Mr. Erue disclosed that mobilization is currently ongoing in Delta state for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket stating that he is confident that the duo will get massive votes.

He described the duo as politicians who ooze capacity and capability in steering the affairs of the nation in terms of economic growth and infrastructural development.

Deltans must shun political blackmail of Tinubu/Shettima ticket

The former Delta APC chairman urged Deltans to shun the notion of that “Tinubu/Shettima ticket as a jihadist agenda against the existential survival of Christians in Nigeria, particularly in the South-South.”

Legit.ng gathered that Mr. Erie is the current leader of the progressives Christians For Tinubu-Shettima as well as the leader of the Niger Delta Christians Ministers.

Mr. Erie further reiterated that the people of Delta are solidly behind Tinubu and Shettima and there will be no room for distraction in the bid to ensure victory.

He further noted that the antecedent of both political titans was the parameter for the party used to select them as the rightful flag bearers of the party heading into the 2023 presidential polls.

