Breaking: 4 Officers Killed, Vehicles Razed As Gunmen Invade Imo Police Station
- Natives and residents in Oguta local government area are in panic following an attack on Agwa Divisional Police headquarters
- The criminals who struck on Friday night reportedly sent four police officers to an early grave
- Sources disclosed that the attackers came in came in a tipper and two sienna vehicles, shooting indiscriminately
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Oguta LGA, Imo state - Gunmen have reportedly struck again in Imo state where they attacked Agwa Divisional Police headquarters in Oguta local government area.
According to a report by The Punch, four policemen were killed when the criminals invaded the headquarters on Friday night, August 5.
The gunmen were reported to have also burnt parts of the division and vehicles, including the one belonging to the Divisional Police Officer.
It was reported that the attackers invaded the house of a resident identified only as Ejike, shot him dead and shot his wife before fleeing.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Sources narrate what happened
Sources in the community who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed that they struck around 10-11pm in three vehicles.
According to the sources, the gunmen came in a tipper vehicle and two sienna cars and invaded the police division as they shot indiscriminately.
One of the sources said:
“It was this morning that we heard that they were criminals and they attacked the police division, killed four policemen and burnt vehicles there.”
Another source disclosed that two male officers were shot dead while two female police officers were burnt to death. The source added:
"They also went to the house of an Okada man known as Ejike, shot him dead and shot his wife. His wife is alive.”
At the time of filing this report, the spokesperson for the police in the state, Micheal Abattam, was yet to respond to messages sent to his mobile lines.
Policeman kills two gunmen in Imo
Meanwhile, two gunmen were killed on Thursday, August 4, by a police inspector when they attacked his residence in Orogwe, a community in Owerri West local government area of Imo state.
The spokesman of the Imo state police command, Michael Abattam, disclosed this in a statement seen by Legit.ng.
Abattam said the gunmen jumped the perimeter fence into the inspector’s compound and destroyed his burglary-proof and front door, but the police inspector engaged them in a shootout.
Source: Legit.ng