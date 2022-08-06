Natives and residents in Oguta local government area are in panic following an attack on Agwa Divisional Police headquarters

The criminals who struck on Friday night reportedly sent four police officers to an early grave

Sources disclosed that the attackers came in came in a tipper and two sienna vehicles, shooting indiscriminately

Oguta LGA, Imo state - Gunmen have reportedly struck again in Imo state where they attacked Agwa Divisional Police headquarters in Oguta local government area.

According to a report by The Punch, four policemen were killed when the criminals invaded the headquarters on Friday night, August 5.

Imo governor, Hope Uzodimma, earlier called on residents to embrace peace in the interest of the state. Photo credit: @Hope_Uzodimma1

Source: Twitter

The gunmen were reported to have also burnt parts of the division and vehicles, including the one belonging to the Divisional Police Officer.

It was reported that the attackers invaded the house of a resident identified only as Ejike, shot him dead and shot his wife before fleeing.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Sources narrate what happened

Sources in the community who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed that they struck around 10-11pm in three vehicles.

According to the sources, the gunmen came in a tipper vehicle and two sienna cars and invaded the police division as they shot indiscriminately.

One of the sources said:

“It was this morning that we heard that they were criminals and they attacked the police division, killed four policemen and burnt vehicles there.”

Another source disclosed that two male officers were shot dead while two female police officers were burnt to death. The source added:

"They also went to the house of an Okada man known as Ejike, shot him dead and shot his wife. His wife is alive.”

At the time of filing this report, the spokesperson for the police in the state, Micheal Abattam, was yet to respond to messages sent to his mobile lines.

Policeman kills two gunmen in Imo

Meanwhile, two gunmen were killed on Thursday, August 4, by a police inspector when they attacked his residence in Orogwe, a community in Owerri West local government area of Imo state.

The spokesman of the Imo state police command, Michael Abattam, disclosed this in a statement seen by Legit.ng.

Abattam said the gunmen jumped the perimeter fence into the inspector’s compound and destroyed his burglary-proof and front door, but the police inspector engaged them in a shootout.

Source: Legit.ng