FCT, Abuja - Hamzat Lawal, Chief Executive of Connected Development (CODE) has been appointed a technical advisory council (TAC) member for the Emerging Political Leaders Fellowship (EPLF).

The EPLF is an initiative geared towards empowering young Nigerians for political leadership at the local, regional, and national levels with a view to improving the quality of Nigeria’s leadership pool and the impact of its developmental interventions.

Hamzat Lawal with Senator Liyel Imoke, Chair EPLF during a courtesy visit to Connected Development (CODE)’s office. Photo credit: @Connected_dev

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that the program aims at tackling the deep-rooted leadership problems faced in the country by exposing Fellows to the critical knowledge required for them to play in Nigeria’s political arena and thrive while in it.

While speaking at the inaugural meeting of the TAC members, Senator Liyel Imoke, EPLF Faculty Chair, emphasized that Lawal’s pool of experience in driving social accountability across Africa serves as a valuable resource in actualizing major objectives of the fellowship.

Lawal on his part expressed enthusiasm, stating that the mission of the EPLF is capable of raising a new crop of ingenious, young leaders.

His words:

“I’m excited and honoured to be part of such a brilliant and timely initiative. With the EPLF, we can look forward to Nigeria witnessing the rise of young leaders who know their onions and are ready to improve the country.

“As part of my commitment to nation building, I believe the platform provides a unique opportunity for knowledge transfer and an avenue to invest in young and emerging leaders, who will uphold service to people; unite and serve the nation with the right capacity, character and integrity.”

Other members of the TAC team include: Mercy Abang, a renowned journalist and publisher who will be serving as chair of the council; Adedoyin Adele-Fadipe, founding chief executive officer, Central Electric & Utilities, Nigeria; William Etim-Bassey, Director of Business Development, Neostrategy Consulting Ltd; and John Obidi, Founder Headstart Africa.

The TAC team will play significant roles as Panelists, Moderators during the panel discussions sessions and Capstone Project Reviewers/Evaluators during the Capstone Presentation Phase of the Fellowship.

For the 2022 cohort of the fellowship, 25 fellows have been selected, fully vetted and will be immersed in the fellowship through an induction ceremony.

Hamzat Lawal appointed as Israeli Honourary Ambassador

Recall that in December 2021, the Embassy of the State of Israel in Nigeria appointed Lawal as an honourary ambassador for the Innovation Fellowship for Aspiring Inventors and Researchers (i-FAIR) initiative.

Israeli ambassador, Mr. Yotam Kreiman, announced Lawal’s ambassadorship at the opening of the new phase of the accelerator program on Wednesday, December 8.

The initiative empowered participants with resources, materials, expertise, and mentoring at an ultramodern Innovation/Fabrication Center (Innov8 Hub).

Beyonce’s Global Citizens Fellowship appoints Hamzat Lawal to advisory council

In early 2021, BeyGOOD Global Citizens Fellowship appointed Lawal to the advisory council for the 2021 Global Citizen Fellowship Program.

The Global Citizen Fellowship Program is powered by the world-renowned singer, Beyoncé Knowles Carter’s Charity, BeyGOOD.

The program is focused on unearthing African youths with remarkable potential and talent.

Source: Legit.ng