Nigerian activist, Hamzat Lawal has been appointed to Beyoncé Knowles Carter's Global Citizens Fellowship's Advisory Council

The fellowship, popularly known as BeyGood, is supported by renowned US actor and filmmaker, Tyler Perry

Lawal is a leading social accountability activist in Nigeria and one of Africa’s most influential leaders in youth development

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - BeyGOOD Global Citizens Fellowship has appointed leading social accountability activist, Hamzat Lawal, to the advisory council for the 2021 Global Citizen Fellowship Program.

Legit.ng gathered that the Global Citizen Fellowship Program is powered by the world-renowned singer, Beyoncé Knowles Carter’s Charity, BeyGOOD.

Beyonce’s Global Citizens Fellowship has appointed Nigeria's Hamzat Lawal to its advisory council. Photo credit: Hamzat Lawal

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The program will unearth African youths with remarkable potential

The initiative is also financially supported by award-winning American actor and filmmaker, Tyler Perry, which is aimed at unearthing the remarkable potential and talent within African youths.

Part of a statement seen by Legit.ng on the Global Citizen website read:

“We’re happy to announce an advisory council made up of incredible young leaders from both Nigeria and South Africa whose experience and creativity will help to take the fellowship program to the next level.

“The advisory council board will assist in providing insights to break new ground and guide the execution team on meaningful pathways to develop the 2021-2022 fellows.”

Hamzat Lawal reacts to his appointment

Expressing excitement about the appointment, Lawal said in a statement seen by Legit.ng:

“I am truly honoured to be a member of the advisory council. My experience working with young people across Africa will enable me to guide and inspire the selected fellows to achieve the fellowship’s mission of empowering young people with skills that will help them shape policies that will alleviate poverty while being active citizens.”

The Advisory Council board includes 2 Nigerian advocates— Hamzat Lawal and Aisha Yesufu and 3 South African youth advocates—Bonang Matheba, Charmaine Houvet, Nozipho Tshabalala, and Tumi Sole.

The council will provide insights to break new ground and guide the execution team on meaningful pathways to develop the 2021-2022 fellows.

Recall that in December 2020, Lawal joined thought leaders in Europe to discuss policy formulation, international dependency and solidarity, and vulnerabilities through intersectionality at the 2020 Annual Lisbon Forum.

The event organised by the Council of Europe was tagged Learning from Our Global Challenges: Rebuilding Solidarity.

The event was also a distinctive platform for policymakers and activists to deliberate on how the global community can enhance international solidarity.

In August 2020, Lawal was listed as a Malala Fund Education Champion with 57 others from around the world.

The recipients were recognised for their efforts to accelerate progress towards girls’ secondary education.

Lawal was named alongside other notable Nigerian campaigners: Olabukunola Williams of Education as a Vaccine and Benjamin John of Restoration of Hope Initiative.

Source: Legit