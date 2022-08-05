Mustapha Balogun, a former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) died recently few days to his 75th birthday

The Osun-born former police chief was Nigeria's 21st Inspector-General of Police appointed by Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

From Osun state, Balogun once served as the principal staff officer to another former IGP, Muhammadu Gambo

Lagos - Mustapha Balogun, a former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), died on Thursday, August 4 in Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos.

He had worked in various police commands across the federation before reaching the peak of his career in 2002.

Tafa Balogun is known for the leading the fight against criminal elements from the frontlines. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng lists 10 major things to know about the former police chief.

1. Born on August 8, 1947 in Ila Oragun, Osun state, his full name is Mustafa Adebayo Balogun.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

2. He attended the University of Lagos, graduating in 1972 with a B.A. in Political Science. He joined the Nigeria Police Force in May 1973. While a police officer, he gained a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He was a member of Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police Course 3.

3. A respected investigation officer of the Nigerian Police Force, Balogun was widely known as Kumawu.

4. The former police chief was known for launching 'Operation Sweep' a unit of the police which was widely successful in rooting out criminal elements in the society.

5. He was appointed the 21st Inspector General of Police in Nigeria in March 2002 by former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

6. He was Assistant Inspector General of Police in A.I.G Zone 1 in Kano before his appointment. Before then he had held strategic positions which includes principal staff officer to the former IGP, Muhammadu Gambo, deputy commissioner of police, Edo state, pioneer commissioner of police in Delta state. Commissioner of police in Rivers and Abia states.

7. He was a fellow of the premier highest military institution in Nigeria, the National War College.

8. On April 4, 2005, Balogun was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Abuja for stealing and laundering of over $100 million in his three years as Inspector General of Police from the Police treasury.

9. After pleading guilty to eight of the 56 count-charges directly affecting him, he was convicted and sentenced to six months in each of the charges, which ran concurrently.

10) He was released on February 9, 2006 after serving his sentence.

How Tafa Balogun died

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Balogun died at 74, few days to his 75th birthday.

He reportedly died of heart related diseases in Reddington Hospital located in the highbrow Lekki area of the state.

Sources said he had been down for a while before passing on at the elite medical facility.

IGP Baba mourns DIG Israel Ajao, vows to celebrate fallen heroes

On his part, the current IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to continually honour and celebrate its fallen heroes who have served the country diligently.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng and signed by the Force spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP made the call on Sunday, June 5, while confirming and announcing the death of DIG Israel Ajao (rtd.).

The former top police chief died in the early hours of Friday, June 3, at the University College Hospital Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng