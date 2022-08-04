The organ harvesting involving Senator Ike Ekweremadu and David Ukpo, the kidney donor, has stretched for months in the UK court with some top verdicts given.

While some of the rulings favour the Nigerian federal lawmaker, others are making him remain in police custody for longer than he probably thought.

Major verdicts on Ekweremadu's case (Photo: Ike Ekweremadu)

Legit.ng has compiled some of the judgments declared on the case so far.

1. David Ukpo's real age

The Westminster Magistrate court in the UK on Thursday, July 7, ruled that Ike and Beatrice Ekweremadu's purported kidney donor, David Nwamini Ukpo, is not a minor.

According to the court, Ukpo is actually 21 years old.

2. Venue of the trial changed

Moreover, the UK attorney-general has approved that the case be tried at the Central Criminal Court in London.

3. High court judge to preside over hearing

During the court proceeding on Thursday, August 4, it was decided that Ekweremadu will be tried by a high court judge for further hearing.

4. Ekweremadu to remain in police custody

With the adjournment of the case to Monday, October 31, the embattled senator is to remain in custody.

5. Ekweremadu's wife, Beatrice granted bail

While Ekweremadu will remain behind bars, his wife, Beatrice has been granted bail by the court in London.

The 55-year-old Beatrice was granted bail ahead of her husband, Senator Ike Ekweremadu who is still remanded in police custody, the Vanguard newspaper reported.

Speaking on the decision, Common Serjeant of London, Judge Richard Marks, said:

“The position is that I have granted bail to Beatrice subject to some fairly stringent conditions but I have refused bail to Ike."

Big Trouble for Ekweremadu, Wife, As UK Slams Nigerian Doctor With Fresh Charges

Meanwhile, a London-based medical doctor had been charged over an alleged plot to harvest the kidney of a homeless Nigerian, Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice.

Identified simply as Obinna Obeta, aged 50, of Hillbeck Close, Southwark, southeast London, appeared at Bexley Magistrates’ Court on 13 July, accused of conniving with the Ekweremadus to arrange for the travel of Ukpo Nwamini David (21) from Nigeria to the UK.

The doctor working with the former lawmaker

Obeta was also alleged to have conspired with the former Deputy Senate President to arrange or facilitate the travel of David with a view to exploiting him via organ harvesting.

