It has been established by the Westminister Magistrate Court in the UK that David Ukpo, Ike Ekweremadu's organ donor, is not a minor

The ruling was given by the UK court during a hearing where the former deputy Senate president and his wife, Beatrice, appeared

The case has been adjourned till Thursday, August 4, while the case will be tried at the Central Criminal Court in London

UK - The Westminster magistrate court in the UK on Thursday, July 7, ruled that Ike and Beatrice Ekweremadu's purported kidney donor, David Ukpo, is not a minor.

The court's welcome verdict came a short while after Ekweremadu and Beatrice arrived at the chamber for the hearing of their organ harvesting case, The Cable reports.

The court said the organ donor is not a minor (Photo: The Cable)

Source: UGC

During the proceeding, the court held that Ukpo is not a minor after the Ekweremadus' lawyer proved that Ukpo is an adult.

The presiding judge thereafter adjourned the case till Thursday, August 4, for a hearing.

Moreover, the UK attorney-general has approved that the case be tried at the Central Criminal Court in London.

UK prosecutors finally reveal how Senator Ike Ekweremadu, wife were arrested

Meanwhile, prosecutors in the ongoing case involving a former deputy Senate president of Nigeria, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice had said that the couple were arrested on their way to Istanbul, Turkey.

The prosecutors told the court that the Ekweremadus were arrested at Heathrow Airport while on their way to Istanbul Turkey.

Speaking on the incident which has caused an uproar on the media and other social platforms, the prosecutors said the couple was believed to be on their way to procure another organ as they were unable to harvest the organ of a 15-year-old Lagos street boy.

According to the prosecutors, the Ekweremadus have a daughter who has a kidney-related disease and has been on dialysis for some time.

They also informed the court that it is believed that the plan is for the family of the former deputy Senate president to use the organ from the boy on their daughter who needs a kidney transplant.

Source: Legit.ng