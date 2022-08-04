All is set for Senator Ike Ekweremadu to be tried possibly for the last time and his fate sealed over the organ harvesting case involving the supposed kidney donor, David Nwamini Ukpo.

At the UK court where the resumption of the trial is to taking place on Thursday, August 4, the hall is jam-packed.

Also, no recording or any form of electronic device is allowed to be taken inside the court's chamber.

In the last hearing on Thursday, July 7, the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, the United Kingdom (UK) ruled that Ukpo is not a minor, adding that he is actually 21 years old.

Added to this, the UK attorney-general approved that the case be tried at the Central Criminal Court in London.