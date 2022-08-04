Army chief Major General Ibrahim Ali, who is the Commander of Operation Safe Haven, has said the military will remain neutral and fail in securing Nigeria

Operation Safe Haven is a multi-task force of the military securing lives and property in Bauchi, Plateau and some parts of southern Kaduna

Ali disclosed that Operation Safe Have has deployed non-kinetic strategies to tackle violence that could the peace of the society

Jos, Plateau - Major General Ibrahim Ali, the Commander of Operation Safe Have (OPSH), has assured that the military will remain neutral and fair to all in its efforts to secure the nation.

The OPSH is a military multi-task force in charge of securing lives and properties in Bauchi, part of Southern Kaduna and Plateau state, The Punch said.

The task force was established in 2010 with members from the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, and Department of State Security.

The police component of the task force is the mobile police and the special investigation bureau.

How we are approaching violence - Army general reveals

Ali is the General Officer Commanding III Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos. He disclosed this while receiving a delegation from the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue on Wednesday, August 3, in Jos.

He disclosed that the OPSH was using non-kinetic strategies to eradicate violent tendencies that could cause societal chaos.

He stressed that the operation does not any violation of human rights and that its target is to create a safe and secure environment for growth and development.

