Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has urged the security operatives to be more innovative in their dealings with insecurity and defence strategy

Osinbajo asked the military to recognise the regional, national and international ramifications of the threats facing nations

The vice president maintained that security was a society's responsibility and it can only be achieved in unison

FCT, Abuja - Yemi Osinbajo, the vice president of Nigeria, has urged the security agencies to be relentless in innovation in their efforts on national security and defence strategy.

Osinbajo threw the challenge at the Course 30 participants of the National Defence College (NDC) while speaking on security challenges at the college's 30th year anniversary and Course 30 graduation dinner and award on Tuesday, August 2, in Abuja, Premium Times reported.

Security is society's responsibility - Osinbajo

Adeyemi Dipeolu, the special adviser to the president on Economic Matters, represented the vice president at the event.

Osinbajo maintained that security was a societal responsibility and that only unity can lead to its success.

He urged the military to give recognition to regional, continental and intercontinental ramifications of the threat facing nations when it comes to security and defence strategies.

Security operatives must deploy innovative technology in defence strategy - Osinbajo

“You must embrace smart ways of managing society in a pervasively digital universe as contemporary technologies have introduced new levels of complexity to an already challenging security environment.”

He noted that this era of technology revolution will avail the military with a broad range of ways to protest interests and safeguard people.

He urged the military to innovate the ability to explore all these available opportunities.

