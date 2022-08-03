Some business outlets have been sealed by the Ondo state internal revenue service in Akure, the state capital

In doing this, the state internal revenue service is enforcing judgements by the court against tax defaulters

According to officials of the state, some of the business outlets are owing taxes since 2017, running into millions

The Ondo state internal revenue service has continued to make efforts in making the state tax compliant as it embarked on an enforcement exercise on Wednesday, August 3.

The enforcement followed a judgement by Magistrate O.A Edwin which ordered the sealing of business premises of those who defaulted in paying their personal income Tax and land use charge despite repeated entreaties to do so.

As a result of this, the state internal revenue service consequently sealed over 33 business premises across the state. The businesses include, Filing stations, Gas stations, Shopping complexes and Hotels.

Speaking during the enforcement exercise, Barr Gregory Afuwape who led the enforcement team said ODIRS is acting strictly in accordance with the directive from the court of law following failures of the business outlets to perform their legitimate duty of tax payment.

He said some of the outlets are owing Taxes since 2017 and they have been served with several warnings before taking legal action against them.

He added that the outlets are owing Taxes of over 23 million naira which is not healthy for the state economy drive.

